Assaults on passengers and other members of the public on Britain’s railways have hit a record high, figures show.

There were 13,464 reported assaults against people who are not part of the railway workforce between April 2025 and March 2026 on mainline services, data published on Thursday by the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) revealed.

This was an increase of 36% compared with the previous year, the highest number since the ORR began recording the data in 2004, with harassment and common assault making up the majority of incidents, the ORR said.

On the London Underground network, the number of reported assaults on the publicand passengers climbed to 5,534, representing a 20% rise since the previous year.

Assaults against rail workers on mainline networks also increased by 12% compared with the previous year, to a total of 11,289, according to the data.

This included 6,390 incidents of verbal abuse, 2,487 physical assaults and 2,412 threats.

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