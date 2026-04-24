The Bill's sponsor in the House of Lords said he felt “despondent” that a piece of legislation which he said was “so important to so many, has not failed on its merits, but failed as a result of procedural wrangling”.

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, who sponsored the Private Member's Bill to legalise assisted dying, joins campaigners in Parliament Square on 22 April . Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Assisted dying will not become law in England and Wales after the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill ran out of time in the House of Lords.

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Terminally ill people have been left “utterly bewildered” by the assisted dying Bill running out of time, one of its chief backers said as opponents again branded it unsafe for the most vulnerable in society. Peers sitting for the final day of debate once again made impassioned arguments for and against the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, which is expected to fall on Friday afternoon without a vote. It proposed allowing adults in England and Wales, with fewer than six months to live, to apply for an assisted death subject to the approval of two doctors and an expert panel. Read more: Assisted dying supporters defiant while opponents hail fall of ‘unsafe’ Bill Read more: Scottish Parliament rejects plans to legalise assisted dying for terminally ill adults

Lord Charlie Falconer said he felt “despondent” that a piece of legislation which he said was “so important to so many, has not failed on its merits, but failed as a result of procedural wrangling”. Picture: Alamy

The Bill's sponsor in the House of Lords, Lord Charlie Falconer said he felt “despondent” that a piece of legislation which he said was “so important to so many, has not failed on its merits, but failed as a result of procedural wrangling”. He said the Bill had not failed to finish its journey through the Lords due to a lack of time, but rather “because a small minority were not willing to cooperate, as we normally do, to ensure that there can be proportionate debate”. More than 1,200 amendments to the Bill – which twice passed votes by MPs in the Commons – had been tabled in the Lords. Of the amendments listed, more than 800 have been tabled or sponsored by seven peers. Lord Falconer said supporters of the Bill felt let down and that peers have “not treated them properly” while many terminally ill people and their relatives “who have shown such courage and forbearance” have been “utterly bewildered by the way we have behaved”. Read more: Children born after 2008 banned from ever buying cigarettes as strict new smoking law passes Parliament Read more: Jersey becomes second part of British Isles to pass assisted dying law

Conservative former deputy prime minister Baroness Therese Coffey said she felt many peers "are putting choice for some ahead of concern on coercion for others". Picture: Getty

Conservative former deputy prime minister Baroness Therese Coffey - an opponent of the bill who admitted she tabled “more amendments than she had expected to” – said safeguarding concerns remained key. She told peers: “Being able to check against potential coercion, that is what has worried people concerned about this Bill the most, and that includes people who strongly support the principle.“ "I do fear that many peers and many MPs are putting choice for some ahead of concern on coercion for others.” Read more: The Assisted Dying Bill is a compassionate step forward but peers must bolster safeguards for true dignity and choice

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson said the Bill had failed because “there are too many gaps in it”. Picture: Alamy

Paralympian Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson said the Bill had failed because “there are too many gaps in it” and said she felt there was “a lot of misunderstanding about what people might get” under a law change, She noted that someone with motor neurone disease (MND) for example would not have been eligible, adding : “I really worry that people on the outside have been promised something that they were never going to get.” Baroness Campbell of Surbiton, a former commissioner at Britain’s rights watchdog the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), said disabled people had contacted her to say this “particular Bill frightens them, and they want me to explain to your Lordships why it is dangerous for them”. The crossbench peer, who has spinal muscular atrophy, and addressed the chamber remotely, said disabled people “fear unequal access to care shaping their choices, they fear subtle coercion that cannot be easily detected”.

Pro-assisted dying protesters hold placards and banners in support of the Bill on April 22 . Picture: Getty

Supporters have vowed to try to bring the Bill back in Parliament’s next session. Its sponsor in the Commons Labour MP Kim Leadbeater said she will again enter her name in the ballot of private members’ bills. Campaigners have said they could use the Parliament Act to get the Bill through if it was selected. That Act, a rarely used piece of legislation, allows for Bills that have been backed by the Commons in two successive sessions but rejected by peers to pass into law without Lords approval.

Dame Sarah Mullally, the Archbishop of Canterbury, said if the Bill comes back “we need to do our work differently”. Picture: Getty

Lord Falconer told peers: “It is clear that the issue will not go away, nor should it, until it is resolved. Parliament can and must come to a decision. It is now for the other place to decide what we do next.” Dame Sarah Mullally, The Archbishop of Canterbury and a former chief nurse, said if the Bill comes back “we need to do our work differently”. The Archbishop, who sits in the Lords and has spoken out against the Bill, said: “There is no doubt in my mind that this is one of the biggest societal shifts that we are seeing or will see. Therefore, as we have done, we need to take our role seriously.”

Dame Prue Leith joined demonstrators protesting in favour of the Bill outside Parliament . Picture: Getty

Ms Leadbeater's bill has been making its way through Parliament for the past year and a half. The Government remained neutral on the issue and MPs could vote according to their consciences rather than along party lines. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer voted in favour while Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch voted against. However one Conservative peer said he had been told by some Labour MPs they “felt intimidated” into voting in favour of it.

Former Tory treasurer Lord Farmer told the Lords: “I’ve spoken to a number of Labour MPs since, and what was not known, possibly, is that there was considerable pressure from Number 10 (to) pass the Bill.” He said it was “known that the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer supported it”, and suggested Bill supporters were “standing at the entrance to the lobbies taking note of who was going through”. Asked by reporters on Friday if the PM was disappointed to see the Bill fall, a Number 10 spokesperson said: “He’s spoken about the importance of the Government being neutral on the issue, therefore, explained why he hasn’t spoken on it. “As a result, it’s a matter for MPs, it’s a matter for parliamentarians, and that remains the case.”