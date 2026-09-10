The Mother and Father of the House of Commons write for LBC today that the bill - which MPs will debate on Friday - is "hampered by unanswered questions and insufficient safeguards"

Britain's two longest-serving sitting MPs have urged their colleagues across the political divide to "unite" by rejecting the "fundamentally deficient" assisted dying bill. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Britain's two longest-serving sitting MPs have urged their colleagues across the political divide to "unite" by rejecting the "fundamentally deficient" assisted dying bill.

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Diane Abbot, the Labour MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington. Picture: Getty

The two senior politicians argue that more is known about the impact of the proposed legislation since the last time it came before MPs. "Irrespective of one’s views on reform of the Upper House, our colleagues in the House of Lords indisputably spent considerable time, expertise and energy teasing out the intricacies and real-world impact of the proposed legislation," they write. "They did so more effectively than our House’s procedures allowed. Their deliberations revealed a Bill that raised far more questions than it answered." They slammed the bill's "fill-in-the-blanks" approach and state its reliance on delegated legislation would give ministers "wide-ranging powers to legislate on the fine details however they see fit".

Sir Edward Leigh speaking during the debate of the Terminally Ill Adults Bill. Picture: Alamy