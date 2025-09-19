The assisted dying bill has passed its latest hurdle in the House of Lords . Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The assisted dying bill has passed its latest hurdle in the House of Lords - with bishops and peers warning that standing in the way of the legislation would risk their legitimacy.

The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill passed second reading stage in the House of Lords on Friday – the furthest any such legislation has progressed through Parliament at Westminster. The Bill was nodded through, meaning no vote was taken – as is usual for this stage of legislation in the House of Lords. Friday’s debate - the second of a two-day session which began last week and lasted around 12 hours in total - heard impassioned debate from staunch supporters and firm opponents. As part of the debate, former Archbishop of Canterbury, Lord George Carey, warned that both his peers in the Lords and Church bishops risked their legitimacy as major institutions in public life if they attempted to block the Bill. Read More: Three Russian jets enter Estonian airspace as NATO scrambles fighters Read More: Two ambulance workers arrested over investigation into six deaths

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell said the Bill “is wrong because it ruptures relationships” and would “turbocharge” the agonising choices facing poor and vulnerable people. Picture: Parliament Live

Lord Carey, who was the Church of England’s top bishop for 11 years, is at odds with his religious colleagues on the issue and said they were not representing their own Church in their opposition to the Bill. He told peers: “Do we really want to stand in the way of this Bill? It will pass, whether in this session or the next. It has commanding support from the British public and passed the elected House after an unprecedented period of scrutiny. “Both this House and the Church are in the midst of renewed public debate as to our role in society. “And I pray, indeed pray, that both these institutions – which I hold so dearly for the importance of our role in public life – do not risk our legitimacy by claiming that we know better than both the public and the other place (the Commons).”

Baroness Berger introduced an amendment to subject the Bill to a select committee before progressing to the next stage of Parliamentary procedure. Picture: Parliament Live

The bill is now set to go through further “unprecedented” scrutiny by a select committee of peers before moving along any further in the parliamentary process after an amendment by Baroness Luciana Berger was agreed to. Baroness Berger told peers on Friday that the Bill “currently falls short”, adding: “We cannot legislate for irreversible decisions on the basis of incomplete protections.” The committee of around a dozen peers would likely be formally launched next month and must report to the Lords by November 7. Speaking ahead of Friday’s debate, Baroness Berger said there was “support from peers across the House of Lords for this unprecedented select committee because there is a deep concern about the lack of detail in the assisted dying Bill and how it would work in practice”.

