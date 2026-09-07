The Bill is back in the House of Commons on Friday, when MPs will debate and vote on it after it ran out of time in Parliament’s last session, having effectively been talked out in the Lords

Supporters of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life Bill), during a photocall at Parliament Square in London. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Six in 10 people support the return of the assisted dying Bill to Parliament, but a third of the public feel the law should only be changed if there is more funding for end-of-life care alongside it, according to new polling.

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Support for assisted dying being legalised has remained relatively stable since the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill was first introduced to Parliament in late 2024, Ipsos polling found. The Bill is back in the House of Commons on Friday, when MPs will debate and vote on it after it ran out of time in Parliament’s last session, having effectively been talked out in the Lords. Of 1,133 people aged 16-75 surveyed at the end of August, 61% said they supported the reintroduction of the Bill, which is being brought by Labour MP Lauren Edwards who has taken it over from her party colleague Kim Leadbeater. Fourteen per cent said they opposed the return of the Bill while the same proportion said they did not support or oppose it. The rest said they did not know or preferred not to say. Older people – aged 55-75 – were most likely to support the Bill’s return (67%). Read More: Over 100 peers say Lords ‘failed’ on assisted dying and call for swift decision Read More: Burnham to abstain from Commons vote on assisted dying Bill to not 'influence debate'

Older people – aged 55-75 – were most likely to support the Bill’s return (67%). Picture: Alamy

This compared with 63% of 35-54 year-olds and just over half (52%) of people aged 16 to 34. Prime Minister Andy Burnham has already confirmed he will abstain from the vote, so as not to “unduly influence the debate”. However, giving some insight into his view on the issue shortly after becoming PM in July, he said he believed the funding of palliative care needs to be fixed before consideration can be given to legalising assisted dying. Palliative care is described by the NHS as the management of pain and other distressing symptoms which should be available as soon as someone first learns they have a life-limiting or terminal illness, while end-of-life care is a form of palliative care given when someone is close to death. The new polling found 34% of people said assisting dying should be made legal but only if it is accompanied by additional investment in state-funded end-of-life care.

Supporters of Dignity In Dying come together to protest. Picture: Alamy