The Bill will then face a final vote at Holyrood on Tuesday, March 17.

Terminally ill women (top, left to right) Lisa Fleming, Tish McEwan and Lorna Weir, with Liam McArthur MSP (left) and Director of Dignity in Dying Scotland Ally Thomson (right), who are pro-assisted dying. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Controversial legislation that could allow terminally ill people to seek help to die begins its final stages at Holyrood.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Some 328 amendments are to be debated by MSPs as part of stage three considerations of Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur’s Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill. The large volume of amendments – coupled with the nature of the legislation – means the Scottish Parliament is expected to sit late tonight and again on Wednesday and Thursday as MSPs consider possible changes. The Bill will then face a final vote at Holyrood on Tuesday, March 17. Speaking ahead of the start of stage three considerations of the Bill, Mr McArthur urged MSPs not to “hunt for excuses to kick the can down the road, as this issue is certainly not going away”. Read more: Assisted dying bill is either 'keeping me alive....or will kill me stone dead’ says Dame Esther Rantzen Read more: Jersey becomes second part of British Isles to pass assisted dying law

Scottish Liberal Democrat Liam McArthur, who proposed the bill to legalise assisted dying in Scotland. Picture: Alamy

The Liberal Democrat MSP insisted: “This is the right Bill at the right time. It’s time to give terminally ill Scots that compassionate choice.” The Bill, if passed, would allow terminally ill Scots to seek help to die, with people needing to have two doctors confirm both that they have a condition which will kill them, and that they have the mental capacity to request an assisted death before being eligible. Research by the National Centre for Social Research found that just over four out of five people in Scotland (81%) want to see assisted dying introduced for those diagnosed with a terminal condition. However, opponents of the Bill fear that vulnerable people could be coerced into ending their lives. Mr McArthur said that his legislation included “clear safeguards against coercion” based on “tried and tested” models already in place in countries such as Australia and New Zealand. The MSP also stressed: “The new law cannot come into force until protections for medical staff who wish not to take part are enshrined in law.” He added that MSPs could “add further protections this week through amendments” – with these including a proposal backed by Mr McArthur setting out that someone must have six months to live or less to be eligible to seek an assisted death.

Jeremy Balfour warned disabled people can feel like a burden. Picture: Alamy