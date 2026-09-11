A bill to permit assisted dying in England and Wales has been rejected by MPs following a four-hour debate in the Commons.

The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill was opposed by 286 MPs, with only 270 voting in favour on Friday afternoon.

There was initially confusion over whether it has passed, but the rejection of the bill has now been confirmed - meaning the bill has fallen and will no longer progress through parliament.

The bill, put forward by Labour’s Lauren Edwards, would have allowed adults with terminal illnesses and less than six months to live to end their lives, with the approval of a panel of experts.

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