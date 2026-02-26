The private member's bill may not be passed in time by the end of the parliamentary session

Bill sponsor Labour MP Kim Leadbeater gathers with terminally ill people and bereaved family members, in December. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The Assisted Dying bill is now expected to fail due to a lack of time due to a lack of time in the House of Lords.

Despite backers of the Bill insisting this is "not the end of the road" for the controversial legislation, it is now widely expected it will not meet all its parliamentary stages before the end of the current session in May. With the clock ticking, opponents of the draft law have been accused of trying to "talk out" the contentious legislation as it makes its way through the Lords. The Parliament Act allows for Bills backed by the Commons in two successive sessions, but rejected by peers, to pass into law without Lords' approval.

Campaigners from Dignity in Dying gather to support the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill. Picture: Alamy

Only seven Bills have overridden the Lords using the powers under section 2 of the law, including the Hunting Act 2004. If passed, the Bill would allow adults with terminal illnesses in England and Wales who have less than six months to live to apply for an assisted death. It was voted through by MPs in the Commons in June last year, by a majority of 24. Lord Falconer, a proponent of the bill, has described the current situation as a “tragedy.” Lord Falconer said: "The Lords prides itself on focusing on the things that matter and that most certainly is not what's been going on here. "The tragedy is that a small number of people in the Lords are blocking a Bill that has passed in the Commons." The Labour former minister suggested peers should be taking note of decisions made by elected chambers, including Jersey's States Assembly which passed its draft Assisted Dying Law on Thursday. This follows the passage of legislation in the Isle of Man, where the Tynwald became the first parliament in the British Isles to agree a framework for assisted dying in March last year. "You've got the Commons, the Jersey parliament, and the Isle of Man parliament all passing it, and it's the Lords that are blocking it in England and Wales," he said. "I'm all for the Lords if they want to vote and change the Bill - change it, but then send it back to the Commons." He went on to say: "It's not the end of the road, because the Parliament Act allows it to go through to the next session, and I'm sure that is what will happen." Labour peer Baroness Berger called on supporters of the Bill to "stop their continued attacks on the members of the House of Lords when all the evidence shows we have been engaging in the serious work of trying to fix the issues in the Bill".

Peers in the House of Lords have been accused of talking the bill "out of time.". Picture: Getty