An assisted dying law should not be so complicated that only those with access to top lawyers are able to use it, England’s chief medical officer has said.

Professor Sir Chris Whitty also reiterated his view that regulations in the legislation should be as simple and clear as possible, having previously spoken of the need to avoid people with just months left to live becoming “stuck in a bureaucratic thicket”. Sir Chris addressed a Lords select committee on its final day of taking evidence, alongside health and care minister Stephen Kinnock. Asked about equitable access to assisted dying should the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill pass into law, Sir Chris said people “of all walks of life who are capable of taking the fundamental decision should be able to navigate the process subsequently, and I do think it’s important that people think about that as they go through the debates that follow this committee”. Read more: US ambassador warns pharma firms will quit UK if NHS does not pay more for drugs Read more: NHS efficiency still lags behind pre-Covid levels, new analysis reveals The Bill is due back before the whole House of Lords for wider committee scrutiny next week. During Wednesday’s evidence session, Sir Chris said he believed it would be “a mistake” for palliative care and assisted dying to be a single service because medics should “not feel under any obligation” to participate.

