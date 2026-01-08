The private member's bill may not passed in time by the end of the parliamentary session

Bill sponsor Labour MP Kim Leadbeater gathers with terminally ill people and bereaved family members, in December. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Supporters of the proposed assisted dying bill are fearing having to start their fight from square one after the House of Lords were accused of accused of trying to "talk the bill out of time."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Over a thousand amendments have been tabled by peers, promoting fears that campaigners are running out of time to see it passed. Under parliamentary rules, the bill, which was narrowly passed by MPs in June, has to clear all remaining steps in parliament before the current session ends, likely in May. Senior peers, including those in favour and against, now privately think it is unlikely to pass. Read more: Health expert shares how to not give up on your New Year resolution on Quitters Day Read more: Festive gatherings may have led to ‘bounce back’ in winter viruses

Campaigners from Dignity in Dying gather to support the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill. Picture: Alamy

This would mean campaigners fighting for a change in the law would have to introduce another private member’s bill in the Commons when the next session of parliament begins in the summer, The Times reports. The delay has led to supporters of assisted dying to condemn the situation, saying terminally ill people were now watching on "as time is wasted that they do not have." The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill would give people in England and Wales with less than six months to live the right to a medically assisted death. The decision would require approval from two doctors and a panel that includes a psychiatrist, a social worker and a senior lawyer. But in response to the bill, opponents claim that it is "not fit for purpose." On Thursday, the bill’s sponsor in the upper chamber, Lord Falconer of Thoroton, was due to lay a motion urging peers to agree that 'further time should be provided for consideration."

Peers in the House of Lords have been accused of talking the bill "out of time.". Picture: Getty