Supporters of assisted dying could seek to pass the Bill using a rare parliamentary procedure to bypass the current standstill in the House of Lords. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Supporters of assisted dying could seek to pass the Bill using a rare parliamentary procedure to bypass the current standstill in the House of Lords.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Legislators supporting the Bill's passage could use the 1911 Parliament Act to override the Lords if the draft law is not approved before the upcoming King's Speech in May. The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill is undergoing scrutiny in the upper chamber after the Commons voted in support of the law change last year. With the clock ticking, backers of the legislation have accused some opponents in the Lords of filibustering as more than 1,000 amendments have been tabled - a record number for a private member's Bill. Critics insist they are simply doing their job, arguing the legislation is not safe in its current form and needs to be strengthened. Read More: Assisted dying campaigners fear starting from scratch as Lords accused of running down clock Read More: Robotic-assisted biopsy hailed as ‘paradigm shift’ for lung cancer diagnosis

With the clock ticking, backers of the legislation have accused some opponents in the Lords of filibustering as more than 1,000 amendments have been tabled - a record number for a private member's Bill. Picture: Getty

Former justice secretary Lord Charlie Falconer, who is sponsoring the Bill in the upper chamber, warned on Thursday: "If opponents think this issue will just go away if it's talked out in the Lords then they are wrong." "Together with Kim Leadbeater MP, who introduced the Bill in the Commons, I have sought advice on the possible ways forward, and it is clear to me that, while we would strongly urge the Lords to come to a conclusion while there is still time, the Parliament Act is an option," he said. "One way or another, Parliament has to come to a decision on this. The elected chamber has voted for it. By a very large margin, the public support it."

A source close to Labour MPs and peers opposed to the Bill said threats to use the "nuclear option" of the Parliament Act to force it through were "the act of a bully who knows they are losing the argument on the substance". Picture: Alamy