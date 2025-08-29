The Nuffield Trust stressed the need for "careful preparation" before any change in the law comes into force. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Comprehensive planning and adequate resources will be needed for the successful implementation of proposed assisted dying legislation in the UK, policymakers have been told.

The Nuffield Trust independent health think tank said there would need to be "sufficient funding to implement assisted dying" - adding this should include money for training, developing new services and collecting data. Funding could be crucial as it pointed out that "across all jurisdictions that have legalised assisted dying, the number of cases has increased over time (even when eligibility criteria have not changed), creating ongoing pressure on service capacity". In addition, the Nuffield Trust stressed the need for "careful preparation" before any change in the law comes into force, arguing there "must be a significant lead-in time" for such laws to come in. The think tank, which states it is neutral on whether assisted dying should be legalised, made the recommendations as it published a new report which looked at evidence from nine countries which have already brought in legislation. With separate Bills on assisted dying for terminally-ill adults currently before Westminster and Holyrood, the report noted that in other countries with devolved set-ups processes and systems have had to be put in place to "ensure consistency across jurisdictions". Read More: NHS ‘reliance on private firms' to provide mental health care sparks concerns of 'greater costs and longer waits' Read More: Vaccine for chickenpox to be rolled out on the NHS

Demonstrators, including Humanists UK's members and supporters, during a protest outside the Houses of Parliament in London to call for reform as peers debate the new assisted dying legislation. Picture: Alamy

At Westminster, the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill has already cleared the Commons and will now go to the Lords for consideration. Meanwhile, the Assisted Dying for Terminally Adults (Scotland) Bill has passed its first vote at Holyrood and now faces more detailed scrutiny from MSPs. The Nuffield Trust said policymakers should consider the impact of legal status of assisted dying "potentially varying across the different countries of the UK". The report also made clear that if assisted dying is legalised "there will need to be a range of new infrastructure and services required, covering activities such as regulation, training, data management and funding systems". It said the "shortage of GPs" would need to be factored in if family doctors are to take on additional responsibilities for assisted dying - either as a "gatekeeper to other services" or because of their pre-existing relationship with a patient. While the report stressed there are "valuable lessons" to be learned from other countries that have implemented such policies, it said: "The UK's distinctive context requires tailored approaches that account for its diverse population, complex health care arrangements and unique organisational structures. "Successful implementation would require comprehensive planning, adequate resources and ongoing evaluation to address the challenges and opportunities identified in this analysis." Nuffield Trust deputy director of research Sarah Scobie said: "With assisted dying remaining a contested issue, and our health and care systems struggling under immense pressure, implementing a new service won't be straightforward. "However, other countries provide valuable lessons which can help policymakers to make good choices as the Bills legalising assisted dying continue their parliamentary journeys.

