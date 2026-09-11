The Terminally Ill Adults Bill was rejected in the Commons on Friday by a majority of 16, after 286 MPs voted against and 270 voted in favour

Supporters of the Bill were seen hugging and supporting each other outside Parliament as the vote was declared. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

The failure of the assisted dying Bill has been branded “a travesty and desperately disappointing” by supporters.

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Dame Esther Rantzen said it was a 'tragic day'. Picture: Getty

The draft legislation had proposed permitting adults in England and Wales, with under six months to live, to apply for an assisted death – which would be subject to the approval of two doctors and a panel of experts. A similar Bill on the issue could be brought about by another MP next year. However, the process would have to be restarted from scratch, as they would not be permitted to use rarely employed provisions in the Parliament Acts to prevent the House of Lords from blocking it. If the Bill had been cleared in the Commons, that option may have been available to supporters. Kim Leadbeater, the Bill’s previous sponsor, told the Press Association she is confident that the “issue will come back” to the Commons, but that it is “impossible to say” when that might take place. After the vote, she called for supporters to hold onto hope, adding: “They are nothing if not resilient and the time will come again.”

Kim Leadbeater, the Bill's previous sponsor, said she is confident that the 'issue will come back'. Picture: Alamy