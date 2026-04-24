Demonstrators from multiple pro-choice groups joined Kim Leadbeater – who sponsored the Bill in the Commons – and other MPs to insist this is not the end of their campaign

Supporters of assisted dying demonstrate outside Houses of Parliament ahead of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill final session in the House of Lords. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Campaigners supportive of a change in the law were in a defiant mood in Parliament Square ahead of the fall of the assisted dying Bill, while opponents celebrated the demise of legislation they deemed “unfit and unsafe”.

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Demonstrators from multiple pro-choice groups joined Kim Leadbeater – who sponsored the Bill in the Commons – and other MPs to insist this is not the end of their campaign. Around 20 people held placards saying “why did my wife have to go to Switzerland to die?”, “choice”, “I am mourning the assisted dying Bill”, among other slogans. Among the campaigners was Liz Reed, whose brother Rob Smyth died aged 39 through assisted dying in Queensland, Australia, in 2023. Ms Reed, 40, said he had cancer but his death was “really calm and peaceful and dignified and everything he would have wanted”. Read more: Prime Minister hits back at Trump after president threatened 'review' into Britain's claim of Falkland Islands Read more: Government 'to ban IRGC within weeks,' says Starmer during visit to north London synagogue

Campaigner Louise Shackleton holds a banner outside parliament in London as a proposed law to legalise assisted dying in England and Wales will run out of time on Friday. Picture: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

She described what had happened with the Bill in the Lords, with a large number of amendments being tabled, as “really shameful, it’s undemocratic, and it completely disregards the people at the heart of this”. Fellow demonstrator Kate Rasmussen, 48, whose friend Paola Marra travelled to Dignitas alone to die, said: “The Bill might be blocked, but we are not defeated. We are frustrated but defiant. We will come back, we are not going anywhere, and we are not backing down.” Dave Sowry, 69, accompanied his wife Christy Barry to Dignitas in September 2022. Mr Sowry, from Chiswick, said he had been in Parliament Square after MPs voted the Bill through the Commons and felt “full of relief”, but is now “angry” at the legislation falling. He vowed: “This is not the end at all. We will and we must carry on.” Another group of four demonstrators who were against the Bill praised peers for “doing their job properly” on scrutiny. George Fielding, 31, a spokesman for a coalition of disabled people, grassroots organisations and campaign groups, said a large number of amendments had been needed because there is “no bigger social reform”.

An assisted dying campaigner holds a placard during a demonstration in Parliament Square on the final day of the assisted dying debate in the House of Lords on April 24, 2026. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images