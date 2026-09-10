A new poll shared exclusively with LBC has found 78% of people believe Parliament should improve access to care for disabled people before introducing assisted suicide.

A new poll shared exclusively with LBC has found 78% of people believe Parliament should improve access to care for disabled people before introducing assisted suicide. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Eales and Bethany Dawson

A new poll shared exclusively with LBC has found 78% of people believe Parliament should improve access to care for disabled people before introducing assisted suicide.

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Support rose to 81% among people with a disability or health condition. The polling comes ahead of the Second Reading of Lauren Edwards MP’s assisted suicide Bill on Friday. The survey of 2,071 UK adults was carried out by British Polling Council member Whitestone Insight between 28th and 31st August. It also highlights concerns about whether people have a genuine choice if care and support are unavailable. Almost seven in ten respondents said disabled and older people struggling to access support may be more likely to seek assisted suicide because of the current state of NHS and social care funding.

The polling comes ahead of the Second Reading of Lauren Edwards MP’s assisted suicide Bill on Friday. Picture: Alamy

Mike Smith, spokesperson for Not Dead Yet UK, which commissioned the polling, told LBC: “We need to sort out palliative care, social care and the support disabled people rely on before Parliament introduces assisted suicide. “This Bill will not operate in some perfect world where everybody already gets the help they need. “We have to consider the environment and reality this law would be introduced into. If somebody has spent months fighting for a care package, cannot get the help they need to live independently, is struggling financially or feels their family cannot cope, those things matter when they are making a decision about ending their life.” The findings come as questions remain over access to care and support for disabled people and those needing palliative care.

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson said the findings show why access to care must be considered alongside any changes to the law. Picture: Getty