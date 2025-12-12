‘Associate’ of Manchester synagogue attacker to face trial on terror charges
An alleged associate of Manchester synagogue attacker Jihad Al-Shamie is to face trial accused of driving him to the UK’s Defence Academy to carry out hostile reconnaissance.
Mohammad Bashir, 31, of Shaftsbury Road, Manchester, appeared by videolink at the Old Bailey on Friday, charged with four terrorism offences.
He spoke only to confirm his personal details at the preliminary hearing.
Bashir was told that his four-week trial has been provisionally fixed to begin on July 6 at Manchester Crown Court.
He is charged with preparation of terrorist acts and three counts of disseminating terrorist publications on WhatsApp on dates in November and December 2024.
The court was given an indication that he intends to plead not guilty.
He is accused of driving Al-Shamie to the UK Defence Academy in Shrivenham, Oxfordshire, on August 14 to carry out hostile reconnaissance of the location, weeks before the synagogue attack.
It is alleged he did so “with the intention of assisting Jihad Al-Shamie to commit acts of terrorism”, the preparation of terrorism charge says.
The assistance allegedly provided by Bashir was not in relation to the attack on the Heaton Park Synagogue in Crumpsall on October 2, prosecutors previously said.
Worshippers Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby were killed after 35-year-old Al-Shamie, a Syrian-born UK citizen, drove his Kia Picanto into the gates of the synagogue and began attacking with a knife, wearing a fake suicide belt.
He was shot dead by armed police as he carried out the attack.
Bashir was arrested at Manchester Airport on November 27.
He was ordered to next appear in custody for a plea hearing on April 17 at the Old Bailey.