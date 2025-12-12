An alleged associate of Manchester synagogue attacker Jihad Al-Shamie is to face trial accused of driving him to the UK’s Defence Academy to carry out hostile reconnaissance.

Mohammad Bashir, 31, of Shaftsbury Road, Manchester, appeared by videolink at the Old Bailey on Friday, charged with four terrorism offences.

He spoke only to confirm his personal details at the preliminary hearing.

Bashir was told that his four-week trial has been provisionally fixed to begin on July 6 at Manchester Crown Court.

He is charged with preparation of terrorist acts and three counts of disseminating terrorist publications on WhatsApp on dates in November and December 2024.

The court was given an indication that he intends to plead not guilty.

Read more: 'London is safe': Met chief hits back at Donald Trump’s 'complete nonsense' claims about crime in the capital

Read more: Minister warns Britain is on a 'war footing' as Nato chief warns the West is ‘Russia’s next target’