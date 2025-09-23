The family of a student who died from an asthma attack after collapsing in a nightclub have urged university-goers to take the condition seriously.

Zoe Nunn, 20, was studying politics at Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge when she fell ill with asthma and suffered a cardiac arrest.

As a child, she had been admitted to hospital with asthma, but had not had an attack for a long time and was not carrying her blue reliever inhaler.

Her mother Louise Nunn, 49, father Mark, 52, and sister Lily, 27, have now joined forces with the charity Asthma + Lung UK to warn students heading off to university to always carry inhalers if they have asthma.

Mrs Nunn, from Ipswich, told the PA news agency: "Zoe was in a nightclub with friends.

"Probably because she was having difficulty, she'd gone into the toilet, and she was found collapsed in the toilet in cardiac arrest.

"We were woken up in the middle of the night by the police and we were blue-lighted to the hospital in a police car, which was traumatic.

"We were told right at that very first point that things didn't look good because she had been in cardiac arrest for so long.

"Although they got her heart beat back, she obviously had suffered brain damage by that point...

"We were told to bring family in to say goodbye."

A post-mortem examination revealed Zoe, who died in May 2022, had suffered a cardiac arrest caused by an asthma attack.

According to NHS data, there are typically 70% more emergency asthma admissions in young people aged 15 to 24 during autumn than there are during the summer.

In 2024 in England, cases almost tripled from 235 emergency admissions in August to 640 in October.

Mrs Nunn said the family now had to cope with the loss of Zoe's future "as well as our future with her".

She said: "She wanted to go and study for her MA in journalism in Edinburgh, that was her plan, and obviously that wasn't ever realised.