Aston Villa and Crystal Palace have taken big steps towards historic European semi-finals with wins in the first legs of their ties. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Aston Villa and Crystal Palace have taken big steps towards historic European semi-finals with wins in the first legs of their ties.

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Ollie Watkins's brace capped off a 3-1 win for Aston Villa against Bologna, with boss Unai Emery admitting the result flattered his side after they weather heavy first-half pressure. Watkins struck deep in stoppage time to give Aston Villa a two-goal cushion after the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie against Bologna. The hosts thought they were ahead 25 minutes in when Ezri Konsa deflected the ball into his own net but an offside decision saved him, and Konsa then put Villa ahead before the break by heading in Youri Tielemans’ corner. Soon after the break, Watkins capitalised on a mistake from Torbjorn Heggem, and although Jonathan Rowe curled in a shot in the 90th minute for the Italians, Watkins had the final say with a close-range finish.

In the Conference League, Crystal Palace romped to a 3-0 win over Fiorentina as the south London side look to add to their FA Cup and Community Shield crowns and cap off the best year in their history with a European trophy. Jean-Philippe Mateta, making his first start since January, beat David De Gea from the penalty spot after Dodo fouled Evann Guessand, and Tyrick Mitchell doubled the lead in the 32nd minute after De Gea kept out Mateta’s shot. Ismaila Sarr then struck late on to put Palace in a commanding position.