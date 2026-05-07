The Prince of Wales was in attendance to watch his beloved Aston Villa.

Aston Villa players celebrate after scoring during the Europa League second-leg semifinal. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Aston Villa are through to their first European final in 44 years after they thrashed Nottingham Forest 4-0 in the all-English Europa League semi-final to advance 4-1 on aggregate.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Boss Unai Emery is now one win away from a fifth title in a competition he specialises in, and only Bundesliga outfit Freiburg stand between Villa and their first major trophy in 30 years. They came into the second leg trailing to Chris Wood’s penalty last week, but no one knows their way around a Europa League semi-final better than Emery. His side turned the tie around in style as goals from Ollie Watkins, Emiliano Buendia and John McGinn’s quickfire double earned victory on the night and booked their place in the Istanbul final on May 20. Villa got a royal seal of approval from the Prince of Wales, who was in raptures as he watched his beloved side produce one of the most famous nights in the club’s history. Read more: Arsenal to face PSG in Champions League final as Parisiens beat Bayern in pulsating semi-final Read more: Arsenal qualify for their first Champions League final in 20 years after narrow 2-1 aggregate victory over Atletico Madrid

The Prince of Wales with Aston Villa club ambassador Ahmed Elmohamady in the stands. Picture: Alamy

Prince William reacts at the end of the Europa League second-leg semifinal. Picture: Alamy

The Prince of Wales celebrates Aston Villa's third goal. Picture: Alamy

Emery has transformed Villa since he took the reins in November 2022, taking them to the Europa Conference League semi-final two years ago and then the Champions League quarter-final last term, while regularly competing at the top end of the Premier League. Now, this group have a shot at crowning their memorable journey with silverware and putting their names in Villa folklore alongside the 1982 European Cup winners. Forest, who were without Morgan Gibbs-White, were hoping to follow in the footsteps of their own European greats of yesteryear, but will leave Villa Park with regrets. Emery sacrificed Sunday’s Premier League match, where a much-changed side put in an abject performance in defeat against Tottenham, to focus on getting the job done in Europe. The Spaniard got the energy he demanded as – buoyed on by a fervent atmosphere – his side dominated throughout. There was an early moment of danger when a Forest break saw James McAtee switch play to Omari Hutchinson, who cut inside and whipped an effort just wide. But from that point, it was wave after wave of Villa probes as they searched for the opener.

Aston Villa's John McGinn, right, and Morgan Rogers. Picture: Alamy