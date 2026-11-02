Aston Villa are no longer pursuing legal action against Jamie Carragher over his "unacceptable insults" against the club.

Sky pundit Carragher previously told Villa fans to "shut the f*** up" after facing criticism for suggesting manager Unai Emery should consider taking the Manchester United job if Michael Carrick is to be sacked.

The former Liverpool player apologised on social media, admitting he used "clumsy and wrong" language.

And Villa will now take no further action, it is understood.

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