Aston Villa drop legal threat against Jamie Carragher following pundit's apology for 'unacceptable insults'
Villa announcement on Friday that they planned to take action against Carragher
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Aston Villa are no longer pursuing legal action against Jamie Carragher over his "unacceptable insults" against the club.
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Sky pundit Carragher previously told Villa fans to "shut the f*** up" after facing criticism for suggesting manager Unai Emery should consider taking the Manchester United job if Michael Carrick is to be sacked.
The former Liverpool player apologised on social media, admitting he used "clumsy and wrong" language.
And Villa will now take no further action, it is understood.
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Carragher's comments, made on the Stick To Football podcast, sparked a huge row on social media and for the club to announce it would be taking legal action.
Owner Nassef Sawiris said in a statement on Friday: "Aston Villa will initiate legal action against Jamie Carragher for his unacceptable insults about the Club and its fans.
"Aston Villa will not allow anyone to stop our ascension in English and European football."
However, Carragher quickly apologised, insisting his attack on Villa fans was "tongue in cheek".
Aston Villa will initiate legal action against Jamie Carragher for his unacceptable insults about the Club and its fans.— Aston Villa (@AstonVilla) October 30, 2026
Aston Villa will not allow anyone to stop our ascension in English and European football.
Nassef Sawiris, Chairman pic.twitter.com/xUEcFKsiEx
He posted on social media: "I'd like to apologise to Aston Villa, the owners and their fans.
"My language this week was clumsy and wrong.“I can assure Villa fans it was tongue in cheek but I can understand it’s not come across that way, so apologies."
Villa are in Champions League action on Tuesday when they take on Barcelona at the Nou Camp.