Aston Villa boss Unai Emery says the club are working on new contracts for Morgan Rogers, Matty Cash and John McGinn.

And the club are trying to tie the trio down to long-term deals.

Rogers, who is already under contract until 2030, has gone on to become an established member of Thomas Tuchel’s England side while Cash and McGinn attracted interest from Premier League clubs in the summer.

All three have been a key part of Villa’s rise under Emery over the last couple of years, which culminated in them reaching the Champions League quarter-finals last season.

“The club is working in the individual situation with Matty Cash, with Morgan and with John McGinn,” the Spaniard said ahead of Thursday’s Europa League match with Go Ahead Eagles.

“And of course, they are very important players for us. Their commitment with Aston Villa is massive commitment, always being very, very positive, and playing with their qualities.

“Now they are showing as well, probably getting better, and for the team that is very, very important.”

Villa are expected to make changes for the match against the Eredivisie side with a huge Premier League clash against Manchester City to come.

Emery’s men have won their opening two games in the competition and Emery admitted wins over Bologna and Feyenoord were used to gain confidence amid a poor start to the domestic season.

He said: “The priority is the Premier League at the moment, and of course, we need to improve, and we need to get points we didn’t achieve before, and we need perform better and better.

“And this competition, we started really, very, very well. The first two matches we won. And we use it, this competition as well, to get confidence.

“Tomorrow, the objective is not to get confidence. It is to compete. To compete because after how we started, the three points are very, very important to be the top eight.”

Go Ahead are 12th in the Eredivisie after nine games but have sought the help of Premier League champions Liverpool to help scout Villa.

The Reds, managed by Dutchman Arne Slot, have sent video footage to the club to help them prepare.

Boss Melvin Boel said: “We looked at multiple footage on different platforms.

“We have some people in football who we have a good connection with, some people from Liverpool.

“The moment you have that information, you can prepare on the opponent. Liverpool shared with us footage of Aston Villa.”