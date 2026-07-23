Garnacho was announced as Villa's new signing on Thursday. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Aston Villa have completed the season-long signing of Alejandro Garnacho from Chelsea.

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The winger becomes Villa’s fourth signing of the summer after the arrivals of Johan Manzambi, Joao Gomes and Modou Kaba Cisse. It was decided earlier in July that Garnacho could leave Stamford Bridge after being told he was not guaranteed regular playing time under new manager Xabi Alonso. He did not report for duty when the Chelsea first-team returned for pre season, with it having been arranged that he would stay away from the training ground while his departure was finalised. Read more: Argentine fans' petition to replay 2026 World Cup Final passes 80,000 after claims referee 'was bribed' Read more: Commonwealth Games 2026 full schedule and TV details

Garnacho joined on a season-long loan. Picture: Getty

The 22-year-old was told he was free to depart after a poor first season following his move from Manchester United, during which he failed to significantly impact the team’s fortunes. There was interest from elsewhere in the Premier League, as well as from Italy, it is understood. It comes after the Blues confirmed the club-record £117million signing of Villa’s Morgan Rogers on Tuesday.

It comes two days after Morgan Rogers was announced as Chelsea's new signing. Picture: Getty