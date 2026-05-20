Aston Villa have won the Europa League with a 3-0 win against Freiburg in Istanbul. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Aston Villa have won the Europa League with a 3-0 win against Freiburg in Istanbul.

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The trophy is the Villains' first in more than 30 years - since they won the League Cup in 1996. It is their first major European honour since their iconic 1982 European Cup triumph. Joining Villa fans in Istanbul was Prince William - himself a lifelong supporter of the Midlands club.

Joining Villa fans in Istanbul was Prince William - himself a lifelong supporter of the Midlands club. Picture: Getty

Emery has clinched the Europa League for a record fifth time - having claimed the trophy three times with Sevilla and once with Villarreal. Picture: Getty

After falling short in the Conference League semi-finals and Champions League last-eight over recent times, Unai Emery brought European success back to Villa Park at the third time of asking. Emery has clinched the Europa League for a record fifth time - having claimed the trophy three times with Sevilla and once with Villarreal. Villa’s quality shone through with a pair of unstoppable strikes at the end of the first half from Youri Tielemans and Emiliano Buendia.

Villa’s quality shone through with a pair of unstoppable strikes at the end of the first half from Youri Tielemans and Emiliano Buendia (pictured). Picture: Getty