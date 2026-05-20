Aston Villa win Europa League with 3-0 trouncing of Freiburg in front of jubilant Prince William in Istanbul
Aston Villa have won the Europa League with a 3-0 win against Freiburg in Istanbul.
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The trophy is the Villains' first in more than 30 years - since they won the League Cup in 1996.
It is their first major European honour since their iconic 1982 European Cup triumph.
Joining Villa fans in Istanbul was Prince William - himself a lifelong supporter of the Midlands club.
After falling short in the Conference League semi-finals and Champions League last-eight over recent times, Unai Emery brought European success back to Villa Park at the third time of asking.
Emery has clinched the Europa League for a record fifth time - having claimed the trophy three times with Sevilla and once with Villarreal.
Villa’s quality shone through with a pair of unstoppable strikes at the end of the first half from Youri Tielemans and Emiliano Buendia.
Villa started to flex their muscles and Morgan Rogers added a third which sparked jubilant scenes on the final whistle.
Aston Villa's win also extends a glittering period for English clubs in Europe, after Tottenham Hotspur clinched the Europa League last season in an all-English final against Manchester United.
The dominance could be set to continue, with Arsenal and Crystal Palace both appearing in European finals in the next fortnight.