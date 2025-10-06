The chairman accused the Government of falling behind other countries when it comes to supporting innovation

The company had already cancelled a £450 million expansion of its vaccine manufacturing plant. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

AstraZeneca’s UK chairman has threatened to scrap major investment plans in Britain unless the NHS overhauls an "appalling" drug pricing system.

Speaking at the Conservative Party Conference, AstraZeneca boss Shaun Grady said the UK risks global pharmaceutical investment unless ministers bring the "commercial environment" into the 21st century. Mr Grady said: "We’ve failed to keep pace on medicine investment over the years." He accused the Government of falling behind other countries when it comes to supporting innovation and warned that patients were missing out on cutting-edge treatments as a result. Read More: Patients with cancer nearing end of their lives ‘face inequalities in care’ Read More: 'You need to help': UK's 'most prolific blood donor', 69, issues urgent plea to Brits

Mr Grady also criticised the system used by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) to decide which drugs the NHS should fund. Picture: Alamy

Asked what it would take for AstraZeneca to go ahead with its planned £200 million investment in its Cambridge research site, Mr Grady told The Telegraph: "Unless the commercial environment changes, the UK is not going to be on the list." The company had already cancelled a £450 million expansion of its vaccine manufacturing plant in Liverpool after Labour withdrew funding for the project. Mr Grady said AstraZeneca would “revisit and reflect” on its Cambridge plans as discussions with the Government continue. He also criticised the system used by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) to decide which drugs the NHS should fund, saying: "The thresholds have not been changed for 25 years, which is pretty appalling." Comparing the UK’s approach with that of other nations, he said: “Countries including Ireland and Singapore are offering companies significant subsidies or tax breaks to invest there.” He pointed to the US, where AstraZeneca announced a £50 billion investment by 2030, adding: “This is a competitive global pitch. We announced a £50 billion investment in the US.

