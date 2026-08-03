Cambridge-based AstraZeneca is the UK’s second most valuable company. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

AstraZeneca has held talks with US rival Bristol Myers Squibb over a merger which could create a drugs giant worth more than £300 billion, according to reports.

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The two pharmaceutical firms have held discussions over a potential tie-up in recent months, the Financial Times reported. The move would mark one of the industry’s largest ever deals and create the world’s fourth largest pharmaceutical company. Reports indicated that a deal could develop further in the near future but “may be delayed or fall apart”, according to sources. AstraZeneca declined to comment and Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) has been contacted for comment. Read More: AstraZeneca sales rise as demand for cancer treatments grow Read More: FTSE 100 held back by AstraZeneca trial setback

President Donald Trump shakes hands with AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot. Picture: Alamy

Cambridge-based AstraZeneca is the UK’s second most valuable company, with a market value of around £196 billion prior to the reports. Nevertheless, shares in the company fell by 6.1% to 11,860p early on Monday. New York-listed BMS focuses on cardiovascular and oncology treatments and is currently worth around £133 billion. Any deal would be likely to face significant regulatory hurdles, amid significant scrutiny over the sector from competition and antitrust watchdogs. A merger would be likely to be assessed by the Trump administration’s antitrust authorities, who have sought to increase domestic investment under President Donald Trump’s leadership.