Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) have been told to prepare for a possible emergency evacuation following a significant air leak.

The Russian astronauts had been attempting to fix a worsening air leak aboard the ISS when the call was made by Nasa.

Speaking on the situation, Nasa has said the ongoing leak was taking place on the Russian area of the space station.

The astronauts have now been told to shelter in their spacecraft until further notice in preparation for a possible evacuation.

There are ​four astronauts of Nasa's ​Crew-12 mission currently on the station - two ‌US ⁠astronauts, a French astronaut and Russian cosmonaut.

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