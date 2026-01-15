The capsule splashed down in the Pacific Ocean in the middle of the night following the evacuation. Nasa has not said which astronaut has the health problem or what the problem is

By StephenRigley

An ailing astronaut has returned to Earth along with three others, ending their space station mission more than a month early following Nasa's first medical evacuation.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

SpaceX guided its Dragon capsule to a middle-of-the-night splashdown in the Pacific near San Diego, less than 11 hours after the astronauts exited the International Space Station. "It's so good to be home," said Nasa astronaut Zena Cardman, the capsule commander. It was an unexpected finish to a mission that began in August and left the orbiting lab with only one American and two Russians on board.

NASA astronaut Zena Cardman being helped out of the SpaceX Crew-11 capsule after they re-entered the earth in a middle-of-the-night splashdown near San Diego, California. Picture: Alamy

Read More: NASA evacuates ISS for first time in 25 years amid mystery astronaut illness Read More: NASA confirms date that man will return to the Moon after 54 years Nasa and SpaceX said they would try to move up the launch of a fresh crew of four; lift-off is currently targeted for mid-February. Nasa's Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke were joined on the return by Japan's Kimiya Yui and Russia's Oleg Platonov. Officials have refused to identify the astronaut who had the health problem or to explain what happened, citing medical privacy. While the astronaut was stable in orbit, Nasa wanted them back on Earth as soon as possible to receive proper care and diagnostic testing. The entry and splashdown required no special changes or accommodations, officials said, and the recovery ship had its usual allotment of medical experts on board. It was not immediately known when the astronauts would fly from California to their home base in Houston. Platonov's return to Moscow was also unclear. Nasa stressed repeatedly over the past week that this was not an emergency. The astronaut fell sick or was injured on January 7, prompting Nasa to call off the next day's spacewalk by Cardman and Fincke, and ultimately resulting in the early return.

Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov, left, NASA astronauts Mike Fincke, Zena Cardman, and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Kimiya Yui are seen shortly after having landed in the Pacific Ocean. Picture: Alamy

NASA Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui being helped out of the SpaceX Crew-11 capsule after they re-entered the earth in a middle-of-the-night splashdown near San Diego. Picture: Alamy