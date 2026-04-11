Astronauts splash down to Earth after historic Artemis II space mission
The Artemis II crew created history after successfully completing a test flight around the Moon
The crew of Nasa’s Artemis II mission have officially returned to Earth after splashing down off the coast of San Diego in California on Friday.
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Using the Moon’s gravity for a “free” return journey, it took the crew four days to get back to Earth after it created history on their pass behind the Moon.
The four astronauts on the first manned Moon mission in more than 50 years reached 252,756 miles (406,771 kilometres) from Earth.
The navy’s USS John P Murtha met the capsule after it landed at 7.07pm local time.
Once through re-entry, Orion deployed its parachutes – two drogue parachutes to first slow the capsule, before pilot and main parachutes were deployed to reduce its speed to about 17mph for splashdown.
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As the Orion capsule hurtled through the Earth's atmosphere, the crew experienced a temporary communication blackout.
This normal stage of re-entry meant the crew were unable to contact mission control for six minutes.
"We have you loud and clear," Commander Reid Wiseman confirmed after re-establishing contact with mission control.
The historic record was achieved during a seven-hour lunar flyby which included a 40-minute communication blackout as they passed around the far side of the Moon from Earth.
The astronauts asked Nasa if they could name two newly observed lunar craters Integrity, after the capsule of their Orion spacecraft, and Carroll in honour of the late wife of Commander Reid Wiseman. She died of cancer in 2020.
The crew module separated from the service module about 30 minutes before splashdown.
The service module, which housed the engines used to steer the spacecraft and propel it through space, then burned up safely in the atmosphere.
Its separation exposed the heat shield, which protected the crew module from the extreme temperatures of re-entry, which can reach about 1,600C.
The crew changed into their spacesuits – the same ones they wore for launch – around an hour before splashdown.
Space journalist Kate Arkless Gray explained that the suits help with the crucial moments ahead of splashdown.
She said: "They've got these special pressure garments to help them readjust to gravity and then the Orion capsule survival system suits that can keep them alive in case there's any kind of emergency."
Shortly after, the crew of four reported a 'beautiful sunrise' over Australia during their last hour in space
"I think we see a beautiful sunrise over the west coast of Australia," Commander Reid Wiseman told mission control in Houston.