The Artemis II crew created history after successfully completing a test flight around the Moon

The crew of Nasa’s Artemis II mission have officially returned to Earth after splashing down off the coast of San Diego in California on Friday. Picture: NASA

By Georgia Rowe

The crew of Nasa’s Artemis II mission have officially returned to Earth after splashing down off the coast of San Diego in California on Friday.

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Using the Moon’s gravity for a “free” return journey, it took the crew four days to get back to Earth after it created history on their pass behind the Moon. The four astronauts on the first manned Moon mission in more than 50 years reached 252,756 miles (406,771 kilometres) from Earth. The navy’s USS John P Murtha met the capsule after it landed at 7.07pm local time. Once through re-entry, Orion deployed its parachutes – two drogue parachutes to first slow the capsule, before pilot and main parachutes were deployed to reduce its speed to about 17mph for splashdown. Read more: Artemis II a ‘gem of magnificence’ at time of global uncertainty, former International Space Station commander tells LBC Read more: That's nuts: Artemis II carried jar of Nutella into space at a cost of almost £57,000

The Artemis II Orion capsule uses parachutes to decelerate for splashdown in the Pacific Ocean, on Friday. Picture: Alamy

The Artemis II Orion capsule, right, separates from the service module above the Earth in preparation for splash down in the Pacific Ocean. Picture: Alamy

As the Orion capsule hurtled through the Earth's atmosphere, the crew experienced a temporary communication blackout. This normal stage of re-entry meant the crew were unable to contact mission control for six minutes. "We have you loud and clear," Commander Reid Wiseman confirmed after re-establishing contact with mission control. The historic record was achieved during a seven-hour lunar flyby which included a 40-minute communication blackout as they passed around the far side of the Moon from Earth. The astronauts asked Nasa if they could name two newly observed lunar craters Integrity, after the capsule of their Orion spacecraft, and Carroll in honour of the late wife of Commander Reid Wiseman. She died of cancer in 2020. The crew module separated from the service module about 30 minutes before splashdown. The service module, which housed the engines used to steer the spacecraft and propel it through space, then burned up safely in the atmosphere.

U.S. Navy divers prepare to deploy in small boats from the well deck of USS John P. Murtha to recover Artemis II. Picture: Getty

Earth is seen from the Artemis II Orion capsule in preparation for splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. Picture: Alamy