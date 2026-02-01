The 64-year-old fellow of the Royal Society was asked about the controversy surrounding the tech billionaire after claims he violated its code of conduct by spreading misinformation

Elon Musk delivers a speech during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on January 22, 2026. Picture: Harun Ozalp/Anadolu via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The Royal Society was right to keep Elon Musk as a member because the tech billionaire has “done a lot for improving our ability to get into space”, the Astronomer Royal has said.

Professor Michele Dougherty, a leading space physicist who was a researcher for the Nasa Cassini mission, became the first woman to be awarded the 350-year-old Astronomer Royal title last year. The 64-year-old fellow of the Royal Society was asked about the controversy surrounding the tech billionaire after claims he violated its code of conduct by spreading misinformation. Asked if she supports Elon Musk’s membership, Prof Dougherty said: “I wasn’t involved in the discussions or in the decision that was made, but once I heard that they had decided not to take it away from him, on thinking about it, I think it was the right decision. “Because the reasons that he was awarded the fellowship, all that he had done for space launches and for spacecraft, those were still there. “You know, he’s done a lot for improving our ability to get into space, and so I think it was the right decision.” Read more: Brit implanted with Elon Musk's Neuralink brain chip praises 'magical' device Read more: EU opens investigation into Elon Musk's X over Grok AI sexual deepfakes

Professor Michele Dougherty, a leading space physicist who was a researcher for the Nasa Cassini mission, became the first woman to be awarded the 350-year-old astronomer royal title last year. Picture: Alamy

The London-based Royal Society is a fellowship of many of the world’s most eminent scientists and claims to be the oldest scientific academy in continuous existence. Mr Musk, who founded rocket company SpaceX, was elected a fellow in 2018 for his contributions to the space and electric vehicle industries. The SpaceX chief executive also owns electric car-maker Tesla and social media platform X, formerly Twitter, and was involved in the US Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) set up by Donald Trump in 2025 at the start of his second presidential term. In February last year, Nobel prize winners were among more than 2,400 people to sign an open letter that alleged Mr Musk had broken the society’s code of conduct by promoting “unfounded conspiracy theories”. Imperial College London emeritus professor of structural biology Stephen Curry wrote the open letter and told PA last year that Mr Musk is “widely reported to be one of the most active disseminators of misinformation on Twitter”.

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket carrying the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) weather satellite Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite U (GOES-U) lifts off. Picture: MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO/AFP via Getty Images