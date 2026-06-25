The Houhas sought planning permission to accommodate 3,750 migrants at three more barracks

Asylum seekers will be moved to former military barracks as the Government pursues its goal to shut more hotels. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Asylum seekers will be moved to former military barracks as the Government pursues its goal to shut more hotels.

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As the home secretary, Shabana Mahmood, prepares to introduce hardline reforms to Parliament next week, her department has sought planning permission to accommodate 3,750 migrants at three more barracks. These are Ministry of Defence (MoD) sites in: Bicester, Oxfordshire

Burham, Suffolk

Linton-on-Ouse, North Yorkshire It appears the Home Office is trying to revive efforts to use the disused RAF base in a small village near York after the Tories were forced to abandon the plan in 2022 to house up to 1,500 asylum seekers there in the face of opposition from local people and a council legal challenge. The Government is now also looking to expand the use of existing sites in Crowborough in East Sussex until 2030 and Wethersfield in Essex beyond 2027. Read More: All residents removed from The Bell Hotel in Essex that housed asylum seekers and sparked protests last year Read More: Thousands gather in Crowborough to protest against migrants living on town's former army base

As the home secretary, Shabana Mahmood, prepares to introduce hardline reforms to Parliament next week, her department has sought planning permission to accommodate 3,750 migrants at three more barracks. Picture: Getty

Labour pledged to stop using asylum hotels by the next election. The number of asylum seekers being housed temporarily in UK hotels has fallen to its lowest level since data was first reported in 2022, according to Home Office figures published last month. There were 20,885 people staying in such accommodation while they were awaiting a decision on their asylum claims at the end of March, down 35% year-on-year from 32,326. The total had climbed as high as 56,018 at the end of September 2023. The issue of people being housed in hotels came to the fore last year with protests outside some sites

On Thursday, the Home Office said 20 more hotels have now been closed. They are: Dayz Away Lodge, Dudley, Black Country

Holiday Inn Ashford Central, Ashford, Kent

Best Western Atlantic, Chelmsford, Essex

The Cisswood, Horsham, Sussex

The Collection Hotel, Birmingham, West Midlands

Adagio, Leicester, East Midlands

Norwich Hotel, Norwich, Norfolk

Allerton Court, Northallerton, North Yorkshire

Mercure George, Reading, Berkshire

TLK Apartments, Bromley, Greater London

Best Western Stoke – Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire

The Granby (1 The Hill), Gravesham, Kent

Hampton by Hilton, Bristol

Delta Hotel Cheshunt, Broxbourne, Hertfordshire

Episode Leamington, Leamington Spa, Warwickshire

Oxford Witney Hotel, Oxford, Oxfordshire

Shambrook, Bedford, Bedfordshire

The Bell Hotel, Epping, Essex

OYO Evesham Hotel, Evesham, Worcestershire

Best Western, Wembley, London