The government has approved planning permission for an asylum centre at MOD Bicester, despite local villagers threatening to leave the UK over the move.

Plans for this centre were at the epicentre of a row between the local village of Piddington and the government, as villagers voted in a referendum to leave the UK amid concerns that the 1,256 male asylum seekers would overwhelm the 350 villagers.

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