Home Office papers also revealed that 76 per cent of those who claimed asylum under the 'right to family and private life' are unemployed

In 2025, 41,472 migrants crossed the English Channel in small boats, the second-highest figure since 2018. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Each asylum application costs the taxpayer £18,700, according to startling new Home Office figures.

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An impact assessment published on Tuesday alongside the forthcoming Bill also revealed that 76 per cent of those who claimed asylum under the 'right to family and private life' are unemployed. The official documents said two thirds of claims made under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights were by applicants who were unemployed. Shabana Mahmood, the Home Secretary, is seeking to clamp down on asylum claims by limiting the application of Article 8 so it is only defined as an immediate family member, such as a parent, spouse or child under 18. Foreign nationals would be required to live with their spouse, partner or child if claiming asylum in order to be with them.