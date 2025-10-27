The Home Office will use pop-up cabins and former military sites to house asylum seekers in a bid to end the use of hotels as accommodation for migrants, reports claim.

From next month, the Cameron Barracks in Inverness and the Crowborough training camp in East Sussex will be used to house migrants, according to The Times.

Small boat migrants will reportedly be housed on the sites after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer ordered a crackdown on the use of asylum hotels "within a year".

The Home Office, under new Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, is hoping that as 10,000 migrants could eventually be housed on disused sites.

But the first tranche of migrants to be house in Scotland and southern England could total up to 900.

The reports come after similar stories suggested that pre-fabricated, modular units similar to Portakabins, could be used to move migrants out of hotels.

