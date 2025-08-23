A number of protests and counter protests outside hotels housing asylum seekers will take place across the UK on Saturday.

Demonstrations under the Abolish Asylum System slogan will be held in major towns and cities around England, including Bristol, Exeter, Tamworth, Cannock, Nuneaton, Liverpool, Wakefield, Newcastle, Horley in Surrey and Canary Wharf in central London.

Aberdeen and Perth in Scotland and Mold in Flintshire, Wales, will also hold their own protests.

A separate batch of protests organised by Stand Up to Racism will be held in Bristol, Cannock, Leicester, Liverpool, Newcastle, Wakefield, Horley and Long Eaton in Derbyshire.

Several similar protests were held on Friday, including outside an asylum hotel in south east London.

