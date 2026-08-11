Historic Blackpool site among 13 latest asylum hotels closed

By Alice Padgett

Another 13 hotels housing asylum seekers have closed as Andy Burnham’s Government continues the process of moving people into alternative accommodation.

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Ministers are increasing their use of more “basic” sites including former military barracks, having pledged to stop using asylum hotels completely by the next election. The 13 closures are expected to save taxpayers £51 million, and brings the total number below 160, the Home Office said – having peaked at around 400 under the Conservatives. The list includes the grade II-listed Grosvenor Hotel in Stratford-upon-Avon, and the Grand Metropole Hotel on the Blackpool Promenade, one of the two oldest hotels in the town. Immigration minister Anna Turley said: “For too long, communities have watched hotels at the centre of their towns and cities become symbols of a broken asylum system. Read More: Revealed: How 260 migrants tried to scramble on board 'mega-dinghy' that brought 230 to UK Read More: Middle-class areas must house more asylum seekers, Andy Burnham insists

“We are turning that around by ending the use of asylum hotels for good and moving people into larger, basic accommodation like former military sites. “This Government’s reforms are overhauling the immigration system to restore control at the border, and fairness to our immigration system.” Labour has already closed several prominent sites, including the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, which became a focal point for protesters after a resident sexually assaulted a teenage girl. Shabana Mahmood stayed on as Home Secretary when Mr Burnham took over from Sir Keir Starmer, and there is no indication of a change of approach to asylum hotels. Plans could include housing asylum seekers at former military bases at Barnham in Suffolk, Bicester in Oxfordshire and Linton-on-Ouse in North Yorkshire – which together could provide accommodation for around 3,750 people.

Police cars wait in the car park outside The Bell Hotel. Picture: Getty