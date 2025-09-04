Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman and a 14-year-old girl days after arriving in the UK on a small boat. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

By Flaminia Luck

An asylum seeker staying an a hotel in Epping whose arrest sparked anti-migrant protests has been found guilty of sexual assault.

Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, was found guilty at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court of sexually assaulting a woman and a 14-year-old girl days after arriving in the UK on a small boat. The Ethiopian national's behaviour in July sparked protests and counter-protests in Epping, Essex, and further demonstrations outside hotels housing asylum seekers across the country. His three-day trial heard he had told two teenagers he wanted to "have a baby with each of them" and attempted to kiss them, before going on to put his hand on one of the girls' thighs and stroke her hair.

The defendant was also found to have sexually assaulted a woman by trying to kiss her, putting his hand on her leg and telling her she was pretty. District judge Christopher Williams took just 30 minutes to return his guilty verdicts and his reasoning at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Thursday. Kebatu, who was a "teacher of sports" in his home country, denied all charges against him - telling the court he is "not a wild animal". The defendant gave no visible reaction as Mr Williams told him he was guilty of two counts of sexual assault, one count of attempted sexual assault, one count of inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity, and one count of harassment without violence. Kebatu is due to be sentenced at a later date. Kebatu's trial was told he was offered pizza by the 14-year-old victim shortly before he tried to kiss her on July 7. The court heard Kebatu had made inappropriate comments to the girl, such as "come back to Africa, you would be a good wife", and "do you want to come to the Bell Hotel to have babies then we could go to Kenya with each other".

Protesters with St George's Cross and union flags gather with police officers outside the Bell Hotel in Epping. Picture: Getty

The girl told police she "froze" as the defendant sexually assaulted her and had told Kebatu "no, I'm 14" when he spotted her again in Epping the following day. The court heard his response to the teenager was: "No, no, it doesn't matter, you could come back to the Bell Hotel with me". An adult member of the public was also sexually assaulted by Kebatu on July 8 during an incident in which he touched her leg and tried to kiss her when she offered to help him with his CV. The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said she felt "shocked" and "uncomfortable" at his behaviour.

