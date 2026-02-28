Footage shows the 32-year-old Brazilian national Julian Valente Pereira leaving a fake stick of dynamite outside the headquarters of MI5 in January of this year. Picture: Crown Prosecution Service

By Poppy Jacobs

Footage that triggered a terror alert of a failed asylum seeker leaving a fake dynamite stick outside MI5's hq has been released.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Brazilian national Julian Valente Pereira, 32, staged a protest at the secret services base at Thames House, in central London, a day after he had been told he would be kicked out of the UK. CCTV footage shows Pereira stuffing paperwork about his immigration case through the doors of the building, before retrieving the “dynamite” from his bag. He initially threw the object to the pavement, allowing the CCTV operator to zoom in to reveal what appeared to be a fuse hanging out of the top of the brown cylinder. Pereira is then seen moving the object, propping it up against the MI5 HQ doors, with a green cigarette lighter positioned nearby. Read more: F1 chiefs monitoring Middle East escalation, with races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia now uncertain Read more: Oti Mabuse says her daughter is ‘the reason I do everything’

Pereira, pictured here, came to the UK with permission to work in July 2018 and has remained in the country illegally since February 2019. Picture: Crown Prosecution Service

A counter terrorism bomb expert was called in, and it was then discovered Pereira had used rolled-up A4 paper, brown masking tape, and string to create the fake dynamite. The incident happened on January 1, the day after Pereira’s final appeal for asylum had been dismissed by a judge. After a trial at City of London Magistrates’ Court, Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring found Pereira guilty of carrying out a bomb hoax, concluding he had wanted those watching to believe the device was real. Pereira has been remanded into custody until sentencing on April 1, and the footage of the incident has now been released by the Crown Prosecution Service. Prosecutor Shannon Revel told the trial Pereira has admitted he wanted “maximum attention” on his complaints against the Home Office, after a long-running failed bid for asylum. “No-one was going to pay attention to this act if they thought it was masking tape and paper,” she said. “The attention he desperately wanted on January 1 is only achieved by the fact that someone believed that object could explode. "Pereira came to the UK with permission to work in July 2018 and has remained in the country illegally since February 2019.“

After a trial at City of London Magistrates’ Court, Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring found Pereira guilty of carrying out a bomb hoax, concluding he had wanted those watching to believe the device was real. Picture: Crown Prosecution Service