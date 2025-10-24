Deng Chol Majek was found guilty on Friday of the murder of hotel worker Rhiannon Whyte.

Sudanese asylum seeker Deng Chol Majek was found guilty on Friday of the murder of hotel worker Rhiannon Whyte. Picture: PA

By Danielle de Wolfe

An asylum seeker has been found guilty of murdering a hotel worker after she was stabbed 19 times in the head with a screwdriver at a railway station.

Sudanese migrant Deng Chol Majek, who claims to be 19, was found guilty on Friday of the murder of hotel worker Rhiannon Whyte. The hotel worker was stabbed in the head with a screwdriver 19 times in the attack on 20 October last year. Jurors at Wolverhampton Crown Court took two hours and five minutes to unanimously find Majek guilty of murder and possessing a screwdriver as an offensive weapon.

Rhiannon Skye Whyte, 27, died in hospital three days after being stabbed more than 20 times on a platform at Walsall's Bescot Stadium station on October 20 last year. Picture: PA

Majek had denied the murder of Ms Whyte and possession of a screwdriver as an offensive weapon, but jurors returned a guilty verdict on Friday. Prosecutors showed the court CCTV evidence of Deng Chol Majek following Rhiannon Skye Whyte from the Park Inn hotel, in Walsall, where she worked, to the nearby Bescot Stadium station where the attack took place.

Wolverhampton Crown Court has heard that Ms Whyte was stabbed 23 times on a platform at Walsall’s Bescot Stadium station on October 20 last year, and died of her injuries in hospital three days later. Prosecutors allege DNA evidence also proved Majek was Ms Whyte’s attacker and that he also visited a shop to buy beer shortly after the late-night attack. Majek claimed he had never spoken to the hotel worker during the three months he lived at the hotel.

Police screenshot from CCTV from the reception area of Walsall's Park Inn hotel alleged to show Deng Chol Majek staring at Rhiannon Whyte. Picture: BTP

Majek told the court he was at Walsall’s Park Inn hotel, where Ms Whyte worked and he lived, at the time she was stabbed and suffered a fatal brain stem injury. Before sending the jury out, trial judge Mr Justice Soole instructed the panel that their first task would be to appoint a foreman to chair their discussions. In her closing speech to the jury on Thursday, Michelle Heeley KC alleged that Majek had been “utterly callous” when he was seen dancing in a car park after Ms Whyte had been stabbed.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Deng Chol Majek giving evidence at Wolverhampton Crown Court, where he is charged with the murder of hotel worker Rhiannon Skye Whyte. Picture: Alamy