The Bell Hotel in Epping, which became the centre of a wave of protests over the summer after an asylum seeker housed there was charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The number of asylum seekers living in UK hotels has shot up by 13 per cent in three months, according to new figures.

There were 36,273 people staying in such accommodation in September, up from 32,041, data from the Home Office has revealed. The number is also up on the same point last year, when there were 35,628 asylum seekers in hotels. The data comes after Labour recently pledged to end the use of asylum hotels by the end of this Parliament.

People during an anti-immigration protest in the centre of Crowborough at the weekend, where a military site will be used to house migrants. Picture: PA

Last month, the Government announced that two barracks in Scotland and southern England would be used to house around 900 men temporarily, as part of their efforts to stop using the hotels to temporarily house asylum seekers. The numbers in hotels peaked at 56,018 at the end of September 2023 under the then-Conservative government but dropped to a record low of 29,561 in June 2024 just before the general election. Prime Minister Sr Keir Starmer previously said he wants to see asylum hotels closed "as quickly as possible" but insisted Labour "inherited a huge mess" from the Tories, blaming them for failing to process claims. The Home Office announced in October that it would be using two military sites - Cameron Barracks in Inverness and Crowborough Training Camp in East Sussex – as contingency accommodation.