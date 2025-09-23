An asylum seeker who sexually assaulted a 14-year-old, and sparked a wave of protests across the country, has been jailed for 12 months.

Hadush Kebatu was found guilty earlier this month of five charges, including sexually assaulting a woman and a 14-year-old girl in Epping.

The 38-year-old, an asylum seeker from Ethiopia, committed the crimes whilst staying at the Bell Hotel, just days after arriving in the UK on a small boat.

His arrest led to a wave of anti-immigration protests and counter-demonstrations in July.

During his sentencing at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court, Ketabu was told by Judge Williams that he "knew full well" his teenage victim "was only 14 years of age".

His teenage victim had earlier told the court her school uniform now makes her "feel exposed", while the adult victim said his actions made her angry.

Kebatu's defence had told the court his "wish is to be deported as soon as possible".

Kebatu was told he will serve his term immediately, because there was "no realistic prospect" of him being rehabilitated with a suspended sentence.

"You pose a significant risk of reoffending," Judge William added.

Before sentencing, Judge Williams said Kebatu had tried to take his own life while on remand in prison.

More to follow..