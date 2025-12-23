An asylum seeker who raped a vulnerable teenager in a “shocking and violent” attack in a park has been sentenced to nine years in jail.

“What happened to her that night must have been a horrific ordeal.”

Judge Thomas Welsh KC told him: “You were convicted by the jury on the basis that you acted in a predatory manner and took advantage of a vulnerable teenager who was unknown to you, and you raped her in shocking and violent rape on rough ground in Cooper Park.

The court heard the victim was unknown to him.

He was earlier convicted of rape and a separate charge of threatening or abusive behaviour.

The court was told there was a dispute around his age but he would have been around 20 at the time of the attack.

On Tuesday, Ahmadze appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh for sentencing.

Rapualla Ahmadze, from Afghanistan, carried out the attack in Cooper Park, Elgin, Moray, in August last year after approaching the girl and making “intimidating remarks”.

The judge said the jury had disbelieved Ahmadze’s claim that sex had been consensual.

Judge Welsh continued: “The harm which you have done is profound and long lasting.”

He said Ahmadze’s actions were “motivated by a brutal desire to take sex irrespective of the consent of the victim”.

The judge said the law expects Ahmadze will be deported at the end of his sentence, but this is a “matter for the Home Office”.

He imposed a sentence of nine years in jail, backdated to August 2024, and Ahmadze was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Ahmadze, who is also known as Rafiullah Ahmadzai, was earlier convicted of pulling the victim from a bench in the park on August 4, 2024, kissing her and restraining her.

The charge states he walked her to a children’s play area in the park, where he touched her sexually, before taking her to an area of bushes where he pulled down her lower clothes, seized hold of her legs and raped her. She was then subjected to an oral rape.

Defending, Shaun Alexander told the court he did not intend to minimise the seriousness of the crime Ahmadze had been convicted of.

He said Ahmadze continued to maintain “what occurred was consensual”.

He asked the judge to take into account Ahmadze’s age and maturity at the time of the offence.

Ahmadze was born in Afghanistan, a “country ravaged by war”, he said.

Mr Alexander said: “I submit that he did not have the childhood that most young people in this country have.”

He said Ahmadze was conscripted by his uncle to assist with the Afghan National Army, but both he and his uncle were captured by the Taliban.

His uncle was killed but Ahmadze escaped, during which time he was shot in the arm, the court was told.

Mr Alexander said Ahmadze left Afghanistan in 2022 and undertook an “arduous” journey which brought him to the UK in 2023, where he sought asylum.

The lawyer said Ahmadze had endured “significant adverse experiences” in his life.

Following the sentencing, Police Scotland said they are committed to making their service “trauma informed”.

Detective Inspector Sam Buchan said: “Rapualla Ahmadze is a predatory individual who took advantage of a vulnerable young woman for his own gratification.

“He will now face the consequences of his actions. We know this was a deeply worrying incident for many people in the local area and I hope this conviction and sentence sends a strong message that sexual violence has no place in our communities.

“Police Scotland is committed to our role to help create a society where women and girls live free from violence, abuse, exploitation and harassment. This is also reflected in our ongoing commitment to actively pursue perpetrators of violence against women and girls and ensure they are brought to justice.

“We will continue to work with our valued partners across criminal justice, and support services, to improve the opportunities and support for women to report.”