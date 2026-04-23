The victim was targeted as she was “staggering in the street” and “incapacitated” in the early hours of October 4 last year.

Ibrahim Alshafe leaves Hove Trial Centre Crown Court in Hove. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Three asylum seekers have been found guilty of raping a woman on Brighton beach in a “cynical, predatory and callous” attack after she became separated from her friends on a night out.

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A trial at Hove Crown Court heard the woman was targeted by the men as she was “staggering in the street” and was “incapacitated” in the early hours of October 4 last year. Two of the men took her behind a beach hut in the East Sussex city where they raped her and the other went to the location moments later and filmed it. Egyptian national Ibrahim Alshafe, 25, and Iranian national Abdulla Ahmadi, 26, were both found guilty of two counts of rape by jurors on Thursday. Egyptian national Karin Al-Danasurt, 20, was also found guilty of all four counts of rape as a secondary party by encouraging and filming the ordeal. Jurors returned their verdicts in the five-week trial after more than 12 hours of deliberation. Read more: 'No evidence asylum seekers or immigrants involved': Police release statement on Epsom gang rape investigation Read more: Afghan asylum seeker 'stuck tongue out and smiled to friend' during alleged Brighton beach rape, court hears

Karin Al-Danasurt leaves Hove Trial Centre Crown Court in Hove. Picture: Alamy

Footage shown to jurors shows Alshafe smiling and sticking his tongue out during the attack, as well as slapping the woman in the face. He and Ahmadi had claimed during the trial the encounter was consensual and that she had approached them along the seafront, kissed and touched them both, said something about sex and took them both to the beach. Al-Danasurt, who claimed to jurors he tried to stop the attack by filming it, also denied he spat in the woman’s mouth and called her a “dirty b****”. Prosecutor Hanna Llewellyn-Waters KC had told jurors: “Frankly, to these defendants, the complainant was meat.“She was repeatedly abused for their sexual gratification and entertainment. “They wanted sex and that could be achieved by being with someone who was in no state to resist them.”She said the woman told police she recalled being spat on, kicked, and her throat being grabbed during the attack, as well as men laughing. Giving evidence in the trial, the woman told the court: “It wasn’t consensual, it was not consensual, they are evil and they have ruined my life.”Being cross-examined from behind a screen in court, she also cried as she said: “It’s the filmer’s face I see every time I close my eyes, laughing at me.” In a video police interview played to jurors, recorded on October 13 2025, the victim said she had been at a bar with friends until around 3am before going to a nightclub near the beach. She said she regained consciousness lying on the beach and thought she was going to be killed.

Abdulla Ahmadi leaves Hove Trial Centre Crown Court in Hove. Picture: Alamy