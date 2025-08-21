The number of asylum seekers housed in UK hotels has gone up 8% in past year, Home Office figures have revealed.

Home Office spending on asylum in the UK stood at £4.76 billion in 2024/25, down 12% from a record £5.38 billion in 2023/24, Government figures show.

The figures, released on Thursday, reveal the total costs linked to housing asylum seekers, with data showing a total of 32,059 were housed in hotels in the 12 months since June 2024.

The total covers all Home Office costs related to asylum, including direct cash support and accommodation, plus wider staffing and other migration and borders activity.

It does not include costs relating to the interception of migrants who travel to the UK across the English Channel in small boats.

The figure for 2024/25, £4.76 billion, is more than three times the equivalent amount in 2020/21 (£1.34 billion) and is more than 10 times the total a decade ago in 2014/15 (£0.47 billion).

Read more: Government borrowing less than expected in July in boost for Reeves

Read more: Ex-Tory councillor's wife Lucy Connolly to walk free from prison today following jail term for hate tweet