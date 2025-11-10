Downing Street believes this payment plan, which would be rolled out in 2026, could cut the cost of housing asylum seekers to a seventh of what is currently spent accommodating them in hotels.

More than 32,000 migrants were housed in 200 hotels in June 2025, costing an average of £145 per night — or £1,015 a week. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

Ministers are considering giving migrants £100 a week to leave asylum seeker hotels in a bid to accelerate the accommodation's closure.

Home Office officials believe the money - which would be provided on top of the £49.15 a week they currently receive for living costs - could be used to encourage asylum seekers to live with a family or individual they know.

Home Office officials believe the money could be used to encourage asylum seekers to live with a family or individual they know. Picture: Getty

To be eligible, asylum seekers would have to provide proof of appropriate accommodation and would remain subject to normal regular reporting to the Home Office. A Home Office source said: "It’s important that officials provide advice to ministers that sets out a range of options but it doesn’t mean ministers will pursue every option. Nothing is off the table. "The Government is furious about the number of illegal migrants in this country and in hotels. That is why we will close every single asylum hotel." More than 32,000 migrants were housed in 200 hotels in June 2025, costing an average of £145 per night - or £1,015 a week. In comparison, other forms of “dispersal” accommodation in communities totals an average of £23.25 a night. The total asylum hotel bill stands at £5.5 million a day, or £2.1 billion a year. Sir Keir Starmer is reportedly looking to end the use of these hotels within a year, having originally pledged to scrap them by 2029. As part of the closure plan, two former military barracks in Inverness, Scotland and Crowborough, East Sussex, have been set aside to house 900 migrants from the end of November.

These proposals will all form a part of the government's major overhaul of the asylum system, which will be announced by home secretary Shabana Mahmood later this month. Picture: Getty