Booklet warning asylum seekers 'not to rape women' approved as some migrants have 'different cultures', minister says
A new Home Office document states that rape is a "serious crime" which would lead to imprisonment
A booklet warning asylum seekers "not to rape women" in the UK is being handed out because some migrants have "different cultures", a minister has told LBC.
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The official nine-page document tells migrants that citizens should not make sexual remarks about someone "even if you think it is a compliment", and that women are allowed to "make their own decisions about their lives".
The Home Office advice also says that whistling or making "kissing sounds" is prohibited, and that they must understand that "laws and customs here may be different" from their home countries.
It warns that if breached, they can find themselves in trouble with the police, potentially leading to losing accommodation or support and affecting asylum claims.
The guidance has come in for criticism by the Conservatives and Reform UK, but Education Secretary Lucy Powell told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that migrants must "understand the expectations and the consequences if they break the law".
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Ms Powell said: "I think it's pretty straightforward that we should be explaining to people and being clear about people the expectations and the rule of law in this country.
"People coming from other countries do have different cultures, and we have to be absolutely clear with people of how much we abide by the rule of law in this country, what the rule of law is about, what some of those laws are.
"If people break those laws, they will be treated very harshly, they will be deported. They would have any claim to asylum completely squashed at that point as well."
Under the "Gender Equality" section of the booklet, arrivals are told that women can work, study, and travel freely in the UK without needing permission from a man.
In a separate section, they are also told that if they have sex with someone without their consent then "this is called rape".
The guidance states the UK law on sexual consent and says: "Rape is a serious crime in the UK.
"You could go to prison, lose your support and accommodation, and it will affect your asylum claim."
Ms Powell added: "I think it's right that people understand the expectations and the consequences if they break the law in this country.
"That's something that we have to constantly educate lots of people about, and that's important that we do so."
The document opens with an acknowledgment that coming to a new country "can be difficult" but warns that the laws are designed to protect people’s safety, dignity and rights, with "serious consequences" if broken.
As well as the advice, there are resources for asylum seekers who think they may be victims of illegal behaviour.
A series of posters have been designed by the Home Office to inform asylum seekers.
A government spokesperson said: "We expect everyone who comes to the UK to abide by our laws. If they do not, they will face consequences, including the refusal of their asylum claim and removal from the UK."
Reform UK spokesperson Zia Yusuf wrote on X in response: "The government is handing out guides to illegal migrants, training them not to rape women, not to beat women, have sex with children or leave babies alone.
"The political class are knowingly enabling the assault of our women and girls at your expense."
Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said: "Instead of trying to train these mainly young, male illegal immigrants to behave in a civilised way towards women, they should be deported."