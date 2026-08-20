A new Home Office document states that rape is a "serious crime" which would lead to imprisonment

The guidance released by the Home Office. Picture: X

By Alex Storey

A booklet warning asylum seekers "not to rape women" in the UK is being handed out because some migrants have "different cultures", a minister has told LBC.

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The official nine-page document tells migrants that citizens should not make sexual remarks about someone "even if you think it is a compliment", and that women are allowed to "make their own decisions about their lives". The Home Office advice also says that whistling or making "kissing sounds" is prohibited, and that they must understand that "laws and customs here may be different" from their home countries. It warns that if breached, they can find themselves in trouble with the police, potentially leading to losing accommodation or support and affecting asylum claims. The guidance has come in for criticism by the Conservatives and Reform UK, but Education Secretary Lucy Powell told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that migrants must "understand the expectations and the consequences if they break the law". Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to move back to UK later this month - six years after leaving for California Read more: Farage using Christianity to channel anti-Muslim sentiment, says former archbishop of Canterbury

Ms Powell said: "I think it's pretty straightforward that we should be explaining to people and being clear about people the expectations and the rule of law in this country. "People coming from other countries do have different cultures, and we have to be absolutely clear with people of how much we abide by the rule of law in this country, what the rule of law is about, what some of those laws are. "If people break those laws, they will be treated very harshly, they will be deported. They would have any claim to asylum completely squashed at that point as well." Under the "Gender Equality" section of the booklet, arrivals are told that women can work, study, and travel freely in the UK without needing permission from a man.

As well as the advice, there are resources for asylum seekers who think they may be victims of illegal behaviour. Picture: Alamy

In a separate section, they are also told that if they have sex with someone without their consent then "this is called rape". The guidance states the UK law on sexual consent and says: "Rape is a serious crime in the UK. "You could go to prison, lose your support and accommodation, and it will affect your asylum claim." Ms Powell added: "I think it's right that people understand the expectations and the consequences if they break the law in this country. "That's something that we have to constantly educate lots of people about, and that's important that we do so." The document opens with an acknowledgment that coming to a new country "can be difficult" but warns that the laws are designed to protect people’s safety, dignity and rights, with "serious consequences" if broken.

Ms Powell added: "I think it's right that people understand the expectations and the consequences if they break the law in this country.". Picture: Alamy