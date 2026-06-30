One family has already moved into one of the homes, with more expected in the coming weeks

New build houses (file). Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A plan to move 83 asylum seekers into 21 new-build homes in a UK village has sparked opposition from residents.

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The properties, on a development in Stoke Heath, Shropshire, were originally understood by villagers to be affordable or social housing, but have now been earmarked for asylum-seeking families instead. One family has already moved into one of the homes, with more expected in the coming weeks, it has emerged. Residents claim that they feel "lied to" by the authorities. Read More: Asylum seekers to pay £10k towards cost of their own accommodation and support Read More: LBC callers react to government's radical new asylum plan Emma O’Sullivan, 30, told The Sun: "We were told that the new development would be social houses, which was fine, but no one moved in for a year. "Now we’re told they will be used for asylum seekers and they’re not part of the social housing at all. We feel like we’ve been lied to. She continued: "It’ll overload the infrastructure. There are only two primary schools in the area so if they’re all families that’s going to flood the ­primary schools. It’s just, ‘They’re here, put up with them’."

A resident's house in the picturesque village of Stoke Heath, Shropshire. Picture: Google Maps

Another resident, Melanie Almond, said: “It was like a bomb’s gone off and you’ve got ten minutes to get out. It was a complete shock. I found out on the internet. We couldn’t believe it.” A separate local told the paper: “It’s bang out of order and people now call it ‘Migrant Street’, which will be pretty accurate. It doesn’t feel fair that these people will be living in shiny new homes free of charge, which hard-working local folk could never afford.” The area’s Conservative MP Mark Pritchard described Stoke Heath as “a completely inappropriate location” for the proposal. He said: “Stoke Heath is an isolated rural location with very few public services. “This is the wrong location and at the wrong scale. I will fight these ill-conceived plans all the way.” Shropshire Council said it had written to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood to “raise our strong concerns about this location and are awaiting a response before considering any further action”.

Conservative MP Mark Pritchard. Picture: UK Parliament

West Mercia’s Police and Crime Commissioner John-Paul Campion described the plan as “wholly inappropriate”. The Government says the move forms part of a broader effort to reduce the use of hotels for asylum accommodation by 2029, instead using “properties and ex-military sites”. As of March, there were 20,885 asylum seekers in hotel accommodation, while 72,768 were being housed elsewhere, including in houses in multiple occupation and camps, while their claims were processed.

An attempted crossing of migrants to the United Kingdom from Sangatte, France. Picture: Alamy