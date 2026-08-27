The number of asylum seekers being housed temporarily in UK hotels stood at 16,021 at the end of June 2026, down 50% year-on-year from 32,041.

It is the lowest figure since data was first reported in 2022, Home Office figures show.

The total had climbed as high as 56,018 at the end of September 2023.

Home Office spending on asylum in the UK has also decreased. It stood at £4.36 billion in 2025-26, down 8% from £4.76 billion in 2024-25 and the second annual fall in a row.

The total covers all Home Office costs related to asylum, including direct cash support and accommodation, plus wider staffing and other migration and borders activity, but it does not include costs relating to intercepting small boat migrants.

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