Hilton Hotel, Warwick, being used to house asylum seekers. The system has been described as on the brink of collapse. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The asylum system is on the brink of collapse as the government fails to cope with severe pressure, a cross-party committee of MPs has warned.

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The Home Office has focused on short-term fixes and does not have a clear strategy, according to a report by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). The PAC said it was "shocking and unacceptable" that ministers do not even know where all failed asylum seekers are in the country, suggesting that the system needs a complete overhaul. The Home Office told the committee, which examines the value for money of government projects, said the it only knows where the "vast majority" of failed asylum seekers are, the report said. Read more: Andy Burnham confirms he will challenge Starmer for leadership if he wins Makerfield by-election Read more: Moment seven Afghan refugees were arrested in raids after probe into grooming gangs in Norwich

Shabana Mahmood's shake-up of the system includes plans for people granted asylum in the UK having their refugee status made temporary. Picture: Alamy

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood's shake-up of the system includes plans for people granted asylum in the UK having their refugee status made temporary and subject to review every 30 months. Chairman of the committee, Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, said: "Our report provides an end-to-end snapshot of the entire asylum system, and its findings paint a disturbing picture – at the time of our inquiry, control of it had been all but lost. "The focus on short term, reactive fixes has left the government chasing after pressures pushed from one part of the system to the next. "There is no clear strategy uniting these efforts, and engagement across departments and with local authorities is patchy at best. "Given senior officials' inability to articulate what the asylum system is collectively trying to achieve, it is no wonder such a directionless bureaucracy ends with people at the heart of it either left in limbo, or lost entirely."

There have been a series of protests in Crowborough and a legal challenge from a local residents group over its hosting of asylum accommodation. Picture: Alamy

The report also said there was an "absence of a clear strategy" in the government’s asylum plan, adding that decisions have been "reactive and disjointed". Labour has vowed to end the use of asylum hotels by the end of the current Parliament but the PAC said past attempts to use alternative sites have proved difficult. Last month, Wealden District Council said it was "dismayed" to find out Crowborough Training Camp in East Sussex will have the option to remain open until 2030, well beyond the 12 months originally planned. There have been a series of protests in Crowborough and a legal challenge from a local residents group over the scheme. Responding to the report, a Home Office spokesperson said: "Asylum claims are down, hotel use is falling and immigration enforcement activity is at the highest level on record – with the largest number of raids and arrests ever.

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, chairman of the committee. Picture: Alamy