By Flaminia Luck

The Home Secretary has vowed to "restore order" to the British asylum system with "sweeping changes" modelled on the approach taken by Denmark.

Refugees will be forced to return to their home countries as soon as it is deemed safe under the new reforms. Shabana Mahmood pledged to end this “golden ticket” which the government said had seen asylum claims surge in the UK, drawing people across Europe, through safe countries and onto dangerous small boats. Ms Mahmood will lay out a series of reforms to the system in the House of Commons on Monday aimed at making the UK a less attractive destination for illegal migrants, and making it easier to remove them. According to the Home Office, this overhaul of asylum policy - the largest in modern times - will mean the UK is no longer an international outlier. It described Britain's current offer to asylum seekers as more generous than those of its near neighbours on the European continent, where controls are being bolstered. Ms Mahmood is set to revoke the statutory legal duty to provide asylum-seeker support, introduced in 2005 via EU law.

This means housing and weekly allowances will no longer be guaranteed for asylum seekers, in a bid to lessen the incentive for migrants crossing the English Channel to claim refuge in the UK. Those who have a right to work in the UK and can support themselves, but do not, could also be denied housing and benefits because of the change. Law-breaking asylum seekers could also have such support removed. 'Immense pressure' The Home Secretary said: "This country has a proud tradition of welcoming those fleeing danger, but our generosity is drawing illegal migrants across the channel. "The pace and scale of migration is placing immense pressure on communities. "This week, I will set out the most sweeping changes to our asylum system in a generation. We will restore order and control to our borders." Ministers have learned lessons from the strict asylum approach taken by Denmark, where a government of the same political stripe as Labour has managed to remove incentives drawing people to the country, and has increased deportations of illegal migrants. Senior Home Office officials were dispatched to Copenhagen, the Danish capital, to learn about the country's asylum policy earlier this year. The country has reduced the number of asylum applications to the lowest number in 40 years and successfully removed 95% of rejected asylum seekers. At the same time, Denmark remains a signatory of the European Convention on Human Rights, an international treaty which has drawn the ire of some on the right of politics, who say it hampers efforts to deport illegal migrants. Denmark's tighter rules on family reunions are also being looked at. Elsewhere in her statement, the Home Secretary is set to announce that refugee status will become temporary and subject to regular review under the planned changes. Refugees will be removed as soon as their home countries are deemed safe. Under current rules, those granted refugee status have it for five years and can then apply for indefinite leave to remain and get on a route to citizenship. Other changes expected to be announced on Monday include requiring judges to prioritise public safety over migrants' rights to a family life, or the risk that they will face "inhuman" treatment if returned to their home country, the Daily Telegraph newspaper has reported.

