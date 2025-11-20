Migrants could only be eligible for benefits and social housing once they become British citizens and those in the country illegally could have to wait decades for long-term residency in the UK under new plans.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is unveiling a shake-up to rules for legal migration just days after announcing reforms to the asylum system.

She that settlement in the UK is a "privilege, not a right", and must be earned.

"To settle in this country forever is not a right, but a privilege, and it must be earned.

"Today, that is not the case. Settlement or indefinite leave to remain comes almost automatically after five years' residence in this country.

"At that point, a migrant gains access to many of the rights of a British citizen, including to benefits."

In a bid to reduce the number of migrants claiming benefits in the UK, the home secretary wants to change the rules so that those reliant on benefits face a 20-year wait for settlement - quadruple the current period and the longest in Europe.

Ms Mahmood said: "Migration will always be a vital part of Britain's story. But the scale of arrivals in recent years has been unprecedented.

"I am replacing a broken immigration system with one that prioritises contribution, integration and respect for the British sense of fair play."

The plan for "earned" settlement and doubling the wait time before being eligible for long-term status was first announced under the Government's immigration white paper in May, and is aimed at reducing the number of people coming to the UK.

Migrants will be able to apply for indefinite leave to remain in the UK after 10 years, instead of five years currently.

But the Government said there will be ways for residents to qualify for settlement faster through a new contribution-based model, such as by volunteering in the local community, having a high level of English and not being on benefits.

The announcement comes as official figures show a record number of migrants signing up to benefits every day.

Statistics from the Department of Work and Pensions showed that 14,451 migrants began claiming Universal Credit last month, representing a daily rate of 472.

The overall number of foreign nationals receiving handouts rose to nearly 1.3 million, an increase of 6.7 per cent in a year.

The Government announced the changes as it feared migrants could add hundreds of millions of pounds to the benefits bill because more than 800,000 are in low-paid work, meaning they could be eligible for Universal Credit.

Ms Mahmood also announced on Monday a major shake-up of asylum reforms, ending refugees’ automatic right to stay in the UK and forcing those who remain to wait for 20 years for permanent settlement.

The move is part of Labour's attempts to cut Reform's lead in the polls by tackling an issue which is at the heart of Nigel Farage's manifesto.

Official data showed that 1.27 million migrants were claiming Universal Credit last month, representing a 44 per cent rise in less than four years.

Of these, 762,000 claimants were granted the right to stay under the EU Settlement Scheme.

Some 219,000 have been granted ILR, largely after coming to the UK on work visas, while 125,000 are refugees and 77,000 came through the family reunion route.

A Government spokesman said: “The number of Universal Credit claimants across all categories – including British nationals – has been increasing as we have invited tens of thousands of people each month to move from legacy benefits onto the modernised system.

“Overall, the proportion of claimants in this country who are foreign nationals has fallen since October 2024.”